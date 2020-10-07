STEVEN IGNATAVICIUS

IGNATAVICIUS, STEVEN Died peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Steve of Toronto and Wasaga Beach, dear husband of Ziba (nee Venskaitis). Loving father of Aras and Alena. Cherished son of Birute (Ruth) and the late Stepas Ignatavicius. Steve was a generous and charismatic man. He was an exceptional athlete in his youth and an avid sportsman. He loved his family deeply. Friends will be received at the Lithuanian Martyrs' Church, 2185 Stavebank Road, Mississauga (south of The Queensway) from 10 a.m. for the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. To sign Steve's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com