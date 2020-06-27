STEVEN JOHN BENNETT
BENNETT, STEVEN JOHN Former employee of Seneca College It is with tremendous sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Steve Bennett on June 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Darlene and their sons, Tom, Sean (Melanie) and Jesse (Jennifer). Proud grandpa to Alicia, Cailah and Eden, and adoring great-grandpa to Hope and Logan. Dearly loved brother to Sandy (Glenn) and Susan (Alan), caring son-in-law to Jackie, brother-in-law to Bonnie (Bob) and Ron. Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
