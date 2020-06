RATUSZNY, STEVEN JOHN Passed away suddenly in Barrie, ON, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 56 due to a motor vehicle accident. Loving and proud dad of Tyler and Leah. Beloved son of John and the late Glennis Ratuszny. Lovingly remembered by sister Suanne, brother-in-law Ben and niece Jessica. Survived by the mother of his children Lynn. He was an avid golfer, car enthusiast, a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and collector of all things Pepsi-Cola. A true handyman, who was always willing to help others. He will be missed immensely by family and friends, and remembered forever. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to SickKids Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society . Words of comfort may be left at www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca