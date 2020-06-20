RATUSZNY, STEVEN JOHN Passed away suddenly in Barrie, ON, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 56 due to a motor vehicle accident. Loving and proud dad of Tyler and Leah. Beloved son of John and the late Glennis Ratuszny. Lovingly remembered by sister Suanne, brother-in-law Ben and niece Jessica. Survived by the mother of his children Lynn. He was an avid golfer, car enthusiast, a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and collector of all things Pepsi-Cola. A true handyman, who was always willing to help others. He will be missed immensely by family and friends, and remembered forever. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to SickKids Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Words of comfort may be left at www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.