TOMIN, Steven John Peacefully at Humber River Regional Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Steve Tomin dearly beloved husband of the late Trish. Dear father of Brittany. Sadly missed by his sisters Pearl and Carol and predeceased by his sisters Mary and Gladys and his brother Billy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences to newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019