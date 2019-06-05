Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Kenneth HARMAN. View Sign Service Information Brampton Memorial Gardens 10061 Chinguacousy Road Brampton , ON L7A 0H6 (905)-840-3400 Obituary

HARMAN, Steven Kenneth April 26, 1965 - June 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our dear Steven who died tragically in an ATV accident on June 1, 2019 in Minden, Ontario, near his home. Steven was predeceased by his loving mother Eleanor Genevieve Harman (Baker) who passed in 1994. He will be greatly missed by his father Ken Harman (Marlene Thomas), sister Kathryn Richard (Peter), brother Robert Harman (Mara), niece Jennifer Harman, daughter Nicole Elliott-Granter, aunt Betty Myrhaugen (Ret. Lt. Col Lee Myrhaugen), stepsisters Tracy Wilson, Kelly Wilson and their mother Sharon Wilson and by his closest and dearest friend Grant Wilson. Steven was born in Montreal and when he was 2, the family moved to Toronto and then in 1978 to Lucknow, Ontario. He enjoyed a number of years in the Lucknow area before attending Conestoga College. Following graduation Steven worked in the technology industry in the field of project management, living in Boston and Chicago. After several years in the US, Steven returned to Ontario and settled in the Minden area at the lake house, where he developed many wonderful friendships and enjoyed the outdoors with his dogs Cole and Bentley. He also enjoyed spending winters in Bradenton, Florida with friends and family. Gone too soon and missed by so many. Friends and family will be received at the Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery (10061 Chinguacousy Rd., Brampton, L7A 0H6), on Monday, June 10th from 1-2 p.m. for Visitation with a Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice.

