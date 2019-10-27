STEVEN STARKMAN

Obituary

STARKMAN, STEVEN It is with great sadness we announce the passing on Thursday, October 24, 2019, of Steven Starkman. Devoted son of Louise and the late Stanley Starkman. Dear brother of Bob Starkman. Uncle of Rachel and Mark. At Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street (south of Eglinton) for service on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 85 Lyndhurst Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Steven Starkman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2019
