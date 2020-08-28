1/
STEVEN VICTOR ZABARYLO
{ "" }
ZABARYLO, STEVEN VICTOR Steven passed away at the age of 56 years, in his home on July 17, 2020 of heart disease. Steven was the beloved son of Mary and her late husband Victor, dear brother to Peter (Cheryl) and Michael (Tisa), and uncle to Evangeline and Maksym. Steven was a quiet soul who enjoyed his work as a research chemist which, coupled with his love for travel, gave him the opportunity to see much of the world. After his father passed away in 2000, to allow his mother to continue living in the home she loved and had shared with her family for so many years, Steven moved back in to help which she greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place and will be followed by a private family service.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
