COOMBY, STEVEN W. It is with deepest sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband of 26 years. After a brief illness and a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer, he is now at peace. Predeceased by his mother Jacqueline, he leaves behind his father William; seven siblings: Michael (Debbie), Tommy, Douglas (Bessie), Patty (Charles), David (Jorge), Ronda (Brad) and Kimmy (Russell); fourteen nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. An interment of cremated remains will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY (375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, 416-485-5572). Please contact Kim Fernandes at kfernandes@bell.net if you wish to attend, so that arrangements may be made in light of COVID-19 requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Dearest Steven, I love you with all my heart and thank you for waiting for me in your last hours. I will forever cherish our moment together. Love always, Karen