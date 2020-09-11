1/1
STEVEN W. COOMBY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOMBY, STEVEN W. It is with deepest sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband of 26 years. After a brief illness and a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer, he is now at peace. Predeceased by his mother Jacqueline, he leaves behind his father William; seven siblings: Michael (Debbie), Tommy, Douglas (Bessie), Patty (Charles), David (Jorge), Ronda (Brad) and Kimmy (Russell); fourteen nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. An interment of cremated remains will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY (375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, 416-485-5572). Please contact Kim Fernandes at kfernandes@bell.net if you wish to attend, so that arrangements may be made in light of COVID-19 requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Dearest Steven, I love you with all my heart and thank you for waiting for me in your last hours. I will forever cherish our moment together. Love always, Karen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved