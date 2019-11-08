WILSON, Steven February 17, 1953 - November 6, 2019 Steven, in his 67th year, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at Alexandra Hospital, with his family by his side. Beloved and devoted husband of Karen Mychayluk Wilson. Loving father of Rick (Amanda), Jim (Jaclyn), Suzanne (Dan), Tara (Ted) and Leah (Johnny). Grandpa of Scarlet, Colton, Caleb, Henry, Claire, Lochlan and Lola. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Proud brother of Linda (Eric), Mary (Bill), Kathy (Paul), Mike (Deb), Shirley (John) and Bob (Ede). Steven was predeceased by his parents Benjamin Alfred and Katherine Fern Wilson, his brother Joseph Wilson, his wife Christiane Wilson and his wife Teri Wilson. Steven was a longtime employee of Global T.V. His passions included photography, fishing, kayaking and cooking for his family and friends. Friends will be received at the McBeath - Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll, on Friday, November 8th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. for visitation. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service at the Elmhurst Inn, 415 Harris Steet, Ingersoll, in the James Harris Room at 12:30 p.m. Donations can be made to the Long Point Regional Memorial Forest Program. Personal condolences may be sent to www.mcbeathdynes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019