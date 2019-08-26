Stewart FERGUSON

Service Information
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON
M8V 1K3
(416)-259-3705
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
Obituary

FERGUSON, Stewart (Retired after serving 30 years with the Toronto Police Service) Suddenly on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at age 73 years. Beloved husband of Edith for over 49 years. Loving father of Carrie (John), Kimberly (Randy), Bradley (Joanna) and Christopher (Michelle). Proud Poppa of Meghan (Craig), Emily, Neven, Sarah and Logan. Loving brother of Deborah (Cecil) and Daniel (Beverley). Stewart was a dear brother-in-law to Carol (Steve), William "Bill" (Sandra), Glenn and the late Beatrice "Pat". He will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Cherished companion of Charlie and Ruby. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at Fourteenth St.), on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. A service will commence on Thursday at 12 noon in the chapel. Cremation to follow. Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019
