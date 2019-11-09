AYRES, STEWART HAMILTON BSc (McGill 1949), AIIC Passed away on October 31, 2019 at the age of ninety-one. Stewart is survived by his beloved wife Imelda Ayres, sons Jimmy and Randolph, grandchildren Trystan and Elysha, great-grandchildren Ariella, Octavia and Caleb and friends Jennifer and Marsha. Stewart worked in the general insurance business for more than 40 years. He joined the Canadian Underwriters' Association as a Special Risk Inspector in 1956, then progressed to Supervising Inspector in the Quebec Branch and Manager of the Mid-West Branch before transferring to Head Office in Toronto in 1974. Prior to becoming Vice-President, Stewart served as Manager of the Head Office Property Insurance Department. Stewart was responsible for developing a nationwide rating schedule for fire insurance, and he played a major role in the development of IAO'S RAPIDSCAN computerized underwriting information system. A private service was held in Toronto on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

