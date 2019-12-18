Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEWART KENNETH NIGEL ROBB. View Sign Service Information McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Crowfoot Chapel 82 Crowfoot Circle N.W. Calgary , AB T3G 2T3 (403)-241-0044 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM Toronto Hunt Club Obituary

ROBB, STEWART KENNETH NIGEL December 20, 1991 – Toronto, Ontario December 7, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta We are sad to announce that our son, Stewart Kenneth Nigel Robb, passed away at the age of just 27 years, on December 7, 2019. Stewart was born in Toronto on December 20, 1991, to Jim and Sandy Robb. He was a brilliant and pure spirit. Stewart lived his life honestly and with integrity and energy to spare and always let his friends and family know that he valued them. Deciding that Toronto was too expensive a place for a young man to make a go of, he applied for a job in Calgary with his employer. Needing him there in two weeks, Stewart bought a big trailer, packed up all his belongings, his tools and his doggy side-kick, "Boss" and headed out west pulling it all with a little six cylinder truck. He eventually started his own business repairing everything that moved, from vehicles to heavy equipment. Nothing mechanical nor electrical ever defeated him. That was one of his many cross-country odysseys. Long drives were a regular thing with Stew, whether it was picking up a little MG roadster on Vancouver Island and barely making it back to Toronto, or driving home for Christmas with regular time spent under the vehicle for repairs in the dead of winter. All of it was the stuff of legends. He attended an elementary school for the gifted and graduated high school with a 3.8 GPA, including a 100% score in calculus. Yet, he was such a simple guy. He did not need possessions to make him happy. He was big-hearted and kind and would give you his last penny if you needed it, but would not accept help from others. He was fiercely independent. His Mom Sandy recalls how he just could not be contained when he was young. He would disappear into the neighbourhood and onto a very busy Queen Street exploring on his bike and wonder why everyone was upset and out looking for him when he made his way back. He leaves his parents and siblings, Graham and Katherine and a long trail of broken-hearted family and friends. Jim and Sandy, Graham and Katherine now entrust Stewart to God, whom we trust can make good use of his abundant skills. A Celebration of Life will be held for our beloved Stew Friday, December 20, 2019 at The Toronto Hunt Club from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Trans Canada Trail Foundation in Stewart's memory are appreciated.

