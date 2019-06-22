THOM, STEWART Sadly we share the passing of Stewart Thom of North Bay, Ontario, on June 13, 2019. Predeceased by parents and sister, Betty Jane, Stewart leaves brothers Hugh (Dianne), Bob, Andy, Bill and sister Patti, as well as nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. Born in Toronto, Stew was known for his wonderful sense of humour and passion for cooking. He most recently enjoyed working for the Clarion Resort in North Bay. In view of his wishes, there will be no funeral. His family thanks the North Bay Regional Health Centre Staff for their compassionate care.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019