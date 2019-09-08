STEWART WOODROW SHERMAN

Obituary

SHERMAN, STEWART WOODROW Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Muskoka Retirement Villa in Bracebridge, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Sherman (nee Stonehouse), who predeceased Stewart in 2016. Loving father of Linda, Darlene, Shawn and Rodney (Laren). Cherished grandfather of Michael, Glenn, Alyssa and Ashley. Stewart will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Billingsley Funeral Home, Huntsville. The family will again receive friends on Saturday, September 7th from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery. Reception to follow at the funeral home. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Hospice Huntsville. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 8, 2019
