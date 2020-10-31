1/1
PERKOVIC, STIPO "STEVE" December 6, 1929 - October 22, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Stipo (Steve) Perkovic, age 90, in the early morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Steve was a beloved and devoted husband to Elfriede (Mohrle) for 65 years. He was the proud father of Maureen and Peter (Sharon) and grandfather to Laura, John, Katherine and Stephen. Steve is survived by his brother Peter (Nancy) of Oakville and is uncle to Patricia (David) of Burlington and Stephen (Shari) of Vancouver Island. The family wishes to acknowledge and express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Viqar Kahn, our father's devoted and longtime care giver Josephine Arguez and her amazing team (Ellen McPhail, Mimi Jancilan, Josie - Rose Arguez) as well as Acclaim Health for their excellent, dedicated and compassionate care these past 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to Acclaim Health or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Regretfully, due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Online condolences can be made at glenoaks.ca

