KEIR, Stuart C. H. 1938-2019 Peacefully passed away with his daughter by his side on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife Norma of 51 years of marriage. Proud father to Allison (Jim); cherished grandad to Daniel and Meghan. Stuart was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1965 to start a new life. He will be sadly missed by his many family and friends in Scotland. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 5-8 p.m. at the Simple Alternative Mississauga Chapel (1535 South Gateway Road). Donations in Stuart's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society. For online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019