CAMERON, STUART GRAHAM It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Stuart Graham Cameron, on March 24, 2019. Stuart leaves behind his companion of many years Angela Elizabeth Angus of Toronto, his sister, Janet Bradbury and family of South Africa, his brother Colin (Norma) and family also of South Africa and his step-children Tracy Ashworth and Scott Ashworth of Toronto. Stuart was born in Durban, South Africa on August 28, 1938, the eldest son of Jock and Joyce Cameron. He came to Canada in the 1960s and after working at the Toronto Star for many years, retired to spend time with his wife Irene. He was an avid sportsman who loved watching and playing rugby, golf and tennis throughout his life. After Irene died, Stuart met Angela and her family and they became a big and loving part of his life until the end. Stuart had a love for travel and wishes to spend eternity in Australia. As such, there will be no services and his ashes will be spread at a later date. Donations may be made in Stuart's name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019

