SMITH, DR. STUART LYON Stuart passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, aged 82, following a courageous two year struggle with Lewy body dementia. He was the devoted husband and life partner of Paddy (Patricia, née Springate); the much loved and admired father and father-in-law of Tanya and Betsy, Craig and Sandra; and the adoring and adored grandfather of Kyle, Dylan, and Alexandra Smith, and of Michaele and Isaac Sloversmith. He was admired and greatly loved by his cousins, by his in-laws and their families, and by his very wide network of colleagues and friends. Born in Montreal, the grandson of European Jews, Stuart excelled as a student, winning scholarships and prizes throughout his school years. While at McGill University, he was involved in student affairs (President of McGill Student Society), debating (winner of the Reefer Cup), The McGill Daily, and the McGill Liberal Club. In 1962, he was one of five university students chosen from across Canada to participate in the first exchange with students from the Soviet Union. His interest in debating and public speaking led him towards early work in television, co-hosting the CBC program "Youth Special" with Paddy for four years, and, later, "The New Generation". As a physician at McMaster University, he presented "This is Psychiatry" on CHCH-TV. Stuart had a lifelong interest in government and politics, and in 1965 sought the Liberal nomination for the Montreal federal riding of Mount Royal. He eventually withdrew his nomination in favour of a then unknown Pierre Trudeau, who went on to win the election and become prime minister shortly thereafter. In 1967, Stuart left Montreal for Hamilton, Ontario to become a professor of psychiatry at the new McMaster University Medical School, helping to design its innovative problem-based curriculum. Always attracted to public policy, and protection of the environment, Stuart ran as a Liberal in the 1975 Ontario provincial election for the riding of Hamilton West. He soon became Leader of the Official Opposition, serving alongside Premier William Davis and NDP leader Stephen Lewis. Stuart led the Ontario Liberal Party through two elections (1978 and 1981) before retiring from politics. From 1982 to 1987, Stuart served as the Chair of the Science Council of Canada and, from 1995 to 2002, the Chair of the National Roundtable on the Environment and the Economy. Stuart's contribution in the field of education included serving as Chairman of the Board of Governors at University of Guelph-Humber and, in 1991, heading up the Smith Commission, an inquiry into the state of post-secondary education across the country. Stuart's interests also extended to business, founding Rockcliffe Research and Technology Inc. and acting as a Director of Esna Technologies, and Director and longtime Chairman of the Board of Ensyn Technologies Inc. As a keen debater, in 2005 Stuart co-founded Toronto's Muddy York Debating Club. Other interests included baseball and tennis. A Montreal Royals fan when young, he was delighted to later interview Jackie Robinson on TV. He was an avid Toronto Blue Jays supporter, and in 2012 became the Commissioner for the Intercounty Baseball League, a semi-pro league in Ontario. Stuart was a man of many interests, many talents and many contributions. Closest to his heart, though, was his love of family and friends. Throughout his life he always maintained that the two most important things in life are love and learning. He learned very broadly; he loved, and was loved, very deeply. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held when conditions permit. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider giving to a charity of your choice, or planting a tree in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store