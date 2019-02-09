KISTRUCK, STUART MICHAEL Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Wanda; loving father of Denise (Matthew Chapman) and Geoff (Joanne); cherished grandfather (aka 'Yaya') to Cole, Jagger, Cass, Grayson and Willan. Since his retirement, Stu focused a significant portion of his time volunteering at Valleyview Residence, where his wife resides. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge (905-851-9100) on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. A celebration of life for Stu will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Valleyview Residence (541 Finch Ave. West, Toronto). Please visit his Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STUART MICHAEL KISTRUCK.
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019