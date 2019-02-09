STUART MICHAEL KISTRUCK

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STUART MICHAEL KISTRUCK.

KISTRUCK, STUART MICHAEL Passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Wanda; loving father of Denise (Matthew Chapman) and Geoff (Joanne); cherished grandfather (aka 'Yaya') to Cole, Jagger, Cass, Grayson and Willan. Since his retirement, Stu focused a significant portion of his time volunteering at Valleyview Residence, where his wife resides. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge (905-851-9100) on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. A celebration of life for Stu will take place on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Valleyview Residence (541 Finch Ave. West, Toronto). Please visit his Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.