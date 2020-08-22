1/1
STUART THOMAS LANE
LANE, STUART THOMAS Passed peacefully at the age of 91, with his beautiful bride Marion by his side on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. Stu passed on, to join his twin brother Stan in heaven. Stuart Thomas Lane was a great and loving man, setting an exemplary standard of caring and support for every person he met. Stu spent his career in the Durham Region public education system as a teacher and principal touching thousands of lives. He loved his golf and playing well into his 90th year. Stu is fondly remembered by Marion and the family: Lee, Donna Elliott, Jaimie and Steve Danford. Grandchildren Sara, Victoria, Darby, Scott and Steffi. Also the remaining Lane siblings: Helen, Wes, Roy, Eric, and Ross. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-443-3376. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. If desired memories, photos or condolences may be made online at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 22, 2020
He was my principal at Hillsdale Public School in 1981.. my teacher was Ms. Pitson great Principal
Johnnie Alward
Student
August 21, 2020
Stay and Marion were neighbours of ours in Golfview Heights in Peterborough for a number of years. I was also a member at Kawartha Golf Club with them. Whether it was playing golf or just a good old neighbourly chat I was always so inspired by Stu’s positive outlook on life. He was a great neighbour and longtime acquaintance when they lived in Peterborough. It was a sad day for us when Stu and Marion moved away, and a much sadder day on learning of Stu’s loss. You made the world a better place and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Marion and family.
Gary Rabjohn
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
As a p.s.w. I was lucky enough to meet and care for him for only a few months. I enjoyed visiting him and Marion, such a nice couple and he had the most interesting stories
Karen
August 20, 2020
I had the great privilege of having Mr. Lane as a Principle and teacher in old Mary St. School in 69/70. Great memories of a fine influential teacher and true gentleman.
Perry Sleeman. ( Mr. Lane top right, bottom right in pic)
Classmate
