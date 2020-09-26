1/
Sister Sue ELWYN S.S.J.D.
ELWYN, S.S.J.D., Sister Sue Sisterhood of St. John the Divine Died at Toronto, Thursday, September 24, 2020, age 70, and in her 14th year of Life Profession. She was born in Peekskill, NY, on November 11, 1949, to Elizabeth (nee Leacock) and David Hunter Elwyn. Sr. Sue had a PhD in Classics and before entering the Community, she taught Greek, Latin and Classics at Brigham Young University and later, Latin, Religion and English Literature at West Nottingham Academy. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by three birth sisters, Katy, Rachel and Laura and the SSJD Sisters at St. John's Convent, Toronto. Sue was a poet and hymn writer, a spiritual director, and a retreat leader. A private Requiem Eucharist for Sisters only will be held at St. John's Convent, 233 Cummer Ave., Toronto, ON M2M 2E8, at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29th. Cremation at Forest Lawn Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thanks to Dr. Marc de Perrot and the CTEPH team and the team at the MS/ICU at Toronto General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Sue may be made in thanksgiving for her monastic life of contemplative prayer and service to the Sisters of St. John the Divine in support of their ministry. Arrangements by R.S. Kane Funeral Home (416-221-1159).

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
