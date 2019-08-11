Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUE GREENSMITH. View Sign Obituary

GREENSMITH, SUE Sue Greensmith, teacher, world traveler, author, died on August 9, 2019, aged 75, after a long illness that she fought to the end. Sue was born in the small industrial town of Leigh, Lancashire, England. After marrying Pete in 1967, they moved to Switzerland. Two years later in 1969, they immigrated to Canada. She charmed the clients of a stockbroker and glamorized the reception area, before finding her true vocation as a teacher. Her fondest experience was teaching French at the Joseph Howe Senior Public School. Sue and Pete traveled the world together and of the many countries they visited, her most enjoyable experience was seeing the wild animals while on safari in Africa. Sue was a strong and highly intuitive person. Pete may have planned and organised but Sue triggered the final decisions, such as going to Canada jobless and buying properties at home and abroad. Sue became an author in 2015 with her first book, 'The Adventures of Kikera and Sol', loved by both adults and kids. Her second book 'Sark' will be published shortly. Sue will be deeply missed by her loving husband Pete, her devoted daughter Jackie, son Paul and wife Nancy, grandson Dylan, brother Stuart and family. Her very close friends will also sorely miss her: Jan, Janet, Leila and Howard, Pat and Bob, Sandy, Dave, Chris, Christine, Ron and Janice. We will all miss her wonderful vibrant intelligence, wry humour, "joie de vivre" and her love of a good argument over a rum and coke. She will leave a big gap in all our lives. All our love to an exceptional human being who loved life and had no regrets. Her favourite charity was Doctors Without Borders. The funeral ceremony will be at The Chapel of St. James Cemetery, 635 Parliament St. at 1.00 p.m. on August 14, 2019.

