Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUE MARLENE KAUFFMAN. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

KAUFFMAN, SUE MARLENE We have lost our beloved family treasure, Sue Marlene Kauffman. She left us on May 1, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and the caring staff at the Rekai Centre at Wellesley Central Place, Ontario. Sue was born on November 16, 1932 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Mabel and Augustus Kauffman and was predeceased by an older sister, Charlotte Louise Shaw. Sue's family moved to Chicago when Sue was a young girl. After high school and then business college, her career accelerated and Sue became an executive assistant to the president of an international advertising agency. In 1974, Sue accepted a promotion from that agency and transferred to their Toronto offices. A few years later Sue decided to make a career shift and joined the Toronto design firm Shaw-Pezzo where her nephew Wallace Shaw still is a partner. She remained there until she retired. On March 16th of this year, Sue was overwhelmed when her AA Group, Rox Glen Traditional, organized a special meeting at the Rekai Central Place to present Sue K. with a medallion for 35 years of continuous sobriety. Through those years, Sue was very active in the group and received and gave support to countless individuals while also serving on many committees. Sue will mostly be remembered for her clever and spontaneous sense of humour. She leaves us with so many fun and wonderful memories that will forever live in our hearts. Sue is survived by her niece, Stephanie Shaw and her two nephews Wallace Shaw and Stephen Shaw. She was also blessed with three great-nieces - Roslyn, Thea and Catherine plus two great-nephews - Timothy and Daniel. The family continued to grow adding four great-great-nieces – Maddy, Maia, Charlotte and Winter and two great-great-nephews - Parker and Cosmo. A funeral service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge Street) on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.



KAUFFMAN, SUE MARLENE We have lost our beloved family treasure, Sue Marlene Kauffman. She left us on May 1, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and the caring staff at the Rekai Centre at Wellesley Central Place, Ontario. Sue was born on November 16, 1932 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Mabel and Augustus Kauffman and was predeceased by an older sister, Charlotte Louise Shaw. Sue's family moved to Chicago when Sue was a young girl. After high school and then business college, her career accelerated and Sue became an executive assistant to the president of an international advertising agency. In 1974, Sue accepted a promotion from that agency and transferred to their Toronto offices. A few years later Sue decided to make a career shift and joined the Toronto design firm Shaw-Pezzo where her nephew Wallace Shaw still is a partner. She remained there until she retired. On March 16th of this year, Sue was overwhelmed when her AA Group, Rox Glen Traditional, organized a special meeting at the Rekai Central Place to present Sue K. with a medallion for 35 years of continuous sobriety. Through those years, Sue was very active in the group and received and gave support to countless individuals while also serving on many committees. Sue will mostly be remembered for her clever and spontaneous sense of humour. She leaves us with so many fun and wonderful memories that will forever live in our hearts. Sue is survived by her niece, Stephanie Shaw and her two nephews Wallace Shaw and Stephen Shaw. She was also blessed with three great-nieces - Roslyn, Thea and Catherine plus two great-nephews - Timothy and Daniel. The family continued to grow adding four great-great-nieces – Maddy, Maia, Charlotte and Winter and two great-great-nephews - Parker and Cosmo. A funeral service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge Street) on Saturday, May 11th at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close