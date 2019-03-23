LEM, Sue Won 88, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital (TGH). She arrived from Taishan (??), China, in 1950 as the beloved wife of the late Hong Tim (Peter) Lem. Dedicated mother to Philip (Mary), Edward, Wings (Esther) and Michael. Loving grandmother (Nana) to Sara, Suzanna and Jacob. Sister of Kit Tam Ng (Wah), the late Kit Fong Ng (Yuk Kuen); aunt to many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff of TGH and all the caregivers who were lovingly involved in "Mother Lem's" care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation. www.tgwhf.ca Visitation March 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Service from 12 - 1 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, ON M4T 2V8. mountpleasantgroup.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Won LEM.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019