SUMIE NAKASHIMAJune 19, 1929 - November 5, 2020

Peacefully, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Shigeo, cherished mother of David (Anna) and Beverly Constant (Dan). Much-loved grandma of Steven, Julie, Sara, Nicholas, Lyrissa, Christopher and Brandon. Dear sister of Mas (Michiko), Nancy, and Susan. Predeceased by sibling Tatsuo and brothers-in-law Shoji and Bob. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family visitation and funeral will be held. Many thanks to the supportive staff of Grenadier Retirement Home, St. Joseph's Health Centre and the numerous personal support workers who assisted with her care. In lieu of Kodan and flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca