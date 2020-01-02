Home

DARGAN, Sunil Hemraj December 7, 1956 – December 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Scarborough General Hospital after his battle with cancer. Sunil was a fighter, and even though his health quickly declined, he never gave up hope. Despite cancer taking his body, his mind and spirit fought until the end. Sunil is survived by his loving daughters Natasha Roy, Anita Dargan, sons Jay Dargan, Nicholas Dargan, grandchild Liam Roy, and wife of 28 years Linda Dargan. Visitations will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Friday, January 3, 2020 between 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 4th from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service and reception commencing at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting that you make a donation to the in Sunil's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020
