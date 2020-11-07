BHATTI, Surinder Kaur In Loving Memory Surinder Kaur Bhatti (née Bhagwanti Janjua) was born on August 20, 1931 and lived at Winbourne Park Longterm Care home in Ajax. Surinder was the devoted wife of the late Captain Lachhman Singh Bhatti, a loving mother of 6 children, a proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 4. A lover of nature - flowers and animals, she touched everyone around her with profound love and affection. Surinder passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughters Amarjit and Darshan on November 5, 2020. Surinder leaves behind her children, Amarjit, Manjit, Surjit, Bahadur, Rajinder, and Darshan. Deeply loved by her family, she will be missed by all. A memorial service for Surinder will be held at 11:30 a.m. on November 8, 2020, and broadcast from Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, Whitby. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.



