GRANT, SUSAN AIKO (nee OGINO) Passed away at home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 65. Loving wife of Donald Ian. Devoted mother of Amanda Joy Sumiye and Taylor Marie Teruko. Predeceased by her parents George and Sumiye Ogino, brother David. Survived by sister, Bernice/Kaz (Lori) and brother Gene (Ruth). Susan will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Sue was known for her quick wit and her devotion to her family. She loved seeing her daughters perform odori. Sue also spent time volunteering at her daughters' school and got be known affectionately by many of the students. Friends may visit from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E, Scarborough, Ontario. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lupus Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019