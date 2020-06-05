FENNELL, SUSAN ANN MARIE (nee WESTOVER) July 27, 1948 - May 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Fountain View nursing home with her beloved son, Jeffrey, by her side. Born in Montreal to Charles and Marie Westover (nee Harrington), Susan grew up and attended school in the Montreal suburb of Lachine. After completing high school, she trained as a hairdresser. Her unique talent and business savvy soon led her to co-own a successful hair salon in her home town, before relocating to Toronto in 1975, where she became the sole owner of another successful salon. Susan cherished spending time with her faithful clients and her many close friends. As well as Jeffrey, she is survived by her sister, Christine, brother, Gary, her Aunt Sheila, Uncle Bill, and several cousins. Her laughter, quiet strength and unconditional love will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A celebration of Sue's life will be confirmed at a later date. A donation can be made to a charity of your choice.



