SMITH, SUSAN ANN Susan Ann Smith, of Bowmanville, Ontario, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 in the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Bowmanville on Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after at Bowmanville Cemetery, followed by a reception at St. Joseph's Church Parish Hall. Susan was born to Harry and Frieda Stroud in Hamstead Marshall, Berkshire, England, on October 7, 1939. She trained as a nurse at Salisbury Infirmary, England, and then embarked on an adventure to Canada with her lifelong friend Judy in 1963. She met John Smith, married, and together they built a family and a great Canadian life at the corner of Fourth and Prospect Streets in Bowmanville. She worked as a nurse at Oshawa General Hospital and later Strathaven Nursing Home for many years, distinguishing herself as a compassionate caregiver. She enjoyed gardening, travel and spending time with friends and family. Her ability to connect with all people was her special gift. Stray animals were also embraced and welcomed into her home and her heart. Susan had a deep appreciation for all the beautiful little things in the world. Happiness was her kitchen where she would sing her wisdom and where family and friends were served with love. Her greatest joy was her growing family, of which she was the epicentre. Susan is survived by her husband, John A. Smith; her 5 sons, Andrew (Sharon), Richard (Cheryl), David (Tanya), Stephen (Zandra), and Geoffrey (Tara); her 15 grandchildren, Jonathan, Danielle, Owen, Nigel, Ava, Alex, Madelyn, Olivia, Zachary, Sadie, Zoey, Simon, Stephanie, Mackenzie, and Ben; and her siblings Roger, Stephen, and Joey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, St. Joseph Conference, 79 King Street East, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 1N4, or the charity of your choice. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring teams at Lakeridge (Oshawa) and Sunnybrook Hospitals.

