CLARK, Susan (nee WILSON) Passed away at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, with family by her side, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Bob and Helen Wilson. Forever and lovingly missed by her husband Steve, the joys of her life, godchildren Mike (Tara), Jeff (Cheri), Nikki (Matt), Shannon, and Sydney. Susan will be missed by her cherished four-legged companion, Bruce, and her extended family, in-laws, and friends. A special thank you to nurse Vera, and nurse Asvini, Dr. Jensen, Dr. Hajra, and the whole oncology department at Markham-Stouffville Hospital, Brenda Leite, Barbara Bates, Susan Elsworth, doctors and nurses at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, friends, and family, too many to mention, who have supported Steve and Susan through this journey. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or the JDRF would be greatly appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Susan's Life will take place at a later date. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019