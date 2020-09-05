DELAP, SUSAN DIANNE (nee SMITH) 1942 - 2020 Susan died suddenly, following surgery at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Leanne (Bob) and Keri (Troy), her grandchildren, Max, Simone and Ben, her siblings, Bob (Sheila), Carolyn and Cheryl; she was predeceased by her sister Betty. She will be missed also by her nieces, Linda and Laura and nephews, Greg, Jeff and Scott, as well as her former husband, Fred, and her lifelong circle of friends. Born and raised in the west-end of Toronto, Susan was a passionate feminist, ahead of her time; she worked from the age of 12, when she stacked pins in a bowling alley. She was unable to follow her first dream, going to university, so she switched gears to focus on raising her daughters, always putting their needs ahead of her own. She worked the overnight shift in the data department at Sick Kids for many years, to ensure she was home for breakfast and dinner with her girls, and to take them to clubs and classes. Just before age 50, recently divorced, Susan reinvented herself: there followed a 25-year run as a real estate broker (at Royal LePage and RE/MAX), and a later-life career as property manager of The Murano Towers. She retired just five years ago, but never slowed down, guiding her Applewood Terrace Condo Board, as president, through two epic floods. She chaired meetings from her hospital bed, troubleshooting calls day and night. But she found her real meaning in life as grandmother. She was a tight team with Max, Simone and Ben, and Gramma's house has always been their favourite place, a cocoon of private traditions. She was delighted to see Ben graduate high school this year, Max graduate university and Simone about to begin her fourth year. Susan was fierce-even her surgeon called her a force of nature-and pride was at the centre of all that she did. Susan spoke her mind and did not mince words. She did things her way. Underneath she was generous, warm and loving, and she showed unwavering faith in, and support for, those she loved. A celebration of Susan's life will follow, when we are all allowed to gather again. For anyone wishing to make a donation in Susan's memory, the family suggests Camp Oochigeas.



