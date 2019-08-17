Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN ELISE PRATLEY. View Sign Obituary

PRATLEY, SUSAN ELISE JANUARY 14, 1972-JULY 17, 2019 It is with broken hearts and much love, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, Susan on July 17, 2019, at the age of 47. She is survived by her parents, Peggy and Mike Pratley (of Apsley, ON), her two brothers, Colin (of Calgary, AB) and David (of Sundre, AB) and her two beloved children, Cameron and Felicity Clow. They were the focus of her life. Susan was a fun loving, kind and generous young woman who loved helping others. She volunteered for many years with Girl Guides and True Davidson Meals on Wheels. She drove school bus for Sharp Bus Lines and truly cared for her "charges". Gone far too soon, her cheery smile and happy wave will certainly be remembered and sadly missed by all. She will be lovingly remembered and in our hearts forever. Cremation has already taken place. A visitation and a remembrance of Susan's life will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., on Sunday, September 22, 2019, between 2–4 p.m. Online condolences may be made through



