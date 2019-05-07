SUSAN ELIZABETH BRIGHTLING

Obituary

BRIGHTLING, SUSAN ELIZABETH May 27, 1958 – May 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved and thoughtful daughter of the late Canon Beverley Brightling and Anne Brightling; sister of David (Ann), Andrew and Peter (Linda); aunt to Nicole and Brent. Susan will be remembered for her devotion to her family. A celebration of Susan's life will be held later at her favourite place, the family cottage at Lake Simcoe. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Susan's memory to the Diabetes Canada or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. canadahelps.org
Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019
