BURKE, Susan Elizabeth (nee DOUGALL) November 13, 1953 - August 31, 2019 Susan peacefully passed August 31, 2019 in Oshawa at the age of 65. Beloved Wife of David Burke for 47 years, loving Mother to Robert (Sara), Michael and Katie (Rob), cherished Grandma to Emma, Jakob and Austin, dear Sister of Sarah Hackbush and beloved Daughter of the late Maisie and John Dougall. Cremation has been entrusted to St. James Crematory, 635 Parliament Street, Toronto, Ontario. Family and friends will be received for a celebration of life at St. Paul's United Church, 65 King's Crescent in Ajax on Friday, September 20th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Diabetes Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019