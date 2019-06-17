CHERUBIN, Susan Elizabeth 1952 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Susan Elizabeth Cherubin at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Domenic. Loving mother of Sara (Daniel) and Alex (Laura). Cherished nanny of Charlotte, Luca, Kale, Riley and Rhett. Dear sister of Karen (Jacques) and aunt of Kevin, Collin, Justin, Amy and Megan. Visitation will held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (north of Dundas St.). Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Glen Oaks Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Inurnment at Beechwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of Canada and Matthews House Hospice, 131 Wellington St. East, Alliston. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019