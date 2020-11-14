1/
Susan Frances COX
COX, Susan Frances April 29, 1956 - November 6, 2020 Legislative Assembly of Ontario Hansard Editor Susan is survived by her brother, Kevin Cox and and sister, Patricia Bachand, and many cousins and friends from around the world. Susan died peacefully, through medical assistance in dying, after being diagnosed with incurable cancer in the spring of this year. Her love of the English language, and her meticulous attention to detail made Susan perfectly suited to her job as a Hansard Editor. She truly loved her job and her colleagues there. There were so many other things Susan loved about her life. Playing escape games with her beloved "Team Vesta Bule". Square-dancing with her great friends from Triangle Squares Toronto and and others from around the world. Zooming and phone calls with long-time friends and family during the pandemic. Olive and Mabel and Andrew Cotter. Colourful socks. A good kitchen tool. Her cats. Susan was very sad to die at only 64, but met death with her wicked sense of humour. Not afraid. So brave. And so pleased she could die on her own terms. If you wish, you can honour Susan by writing to your MP in support of the proposed legislative changes to medical assistance in dying. Susan believed that those with a firm intent to use MAID should not lose their right to do so should they lose capacity for final consent before MAID can be provided. A lover of science, Susan has donated her body to the U of T willed body program. No celebration can be planned at this time. Please contact Susan's family through t1456@rogers.com for further updates on a future celebration of Susan's life. 

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
