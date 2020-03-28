|
HALL, SUSAN FRANCES Longtime employee of CBC Toronto Passed away peacefully, at home in Toronto, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her 56th year. Survived by her beloved mother Reta Hall. Greatly missed by her brother Donald (Pamela) and sister Jennifer (Joe Cooper). Dear aunt of Frances (Marcus Brunnmeier) and Taylor (Kristina Sweatman). Predeceased by her father John and sister Sherry Ann. Cremation has taken place. At the family's request no visitation or service will be held at this time. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020