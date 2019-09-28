GALOWITSCH, SUSAN Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at North York General Hospital, in her 89th year. Loving wife of the late Joseph Galowitsch. Beloved mother to Fred and his wife Petra. Cherished Oma to Christina (Al) and Eric. Also sadly missed by Edith (Tom) and Helen (Gord) and her nephews, James (Leah) and Michael (Danielle). The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at the funeral home within the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online Condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North York General Hospital (Cardiac Wing) or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019