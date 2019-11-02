WOOLNER, SUSAN JANE 1951 - 2019 On October 29, 2019, Susan Jane Woolner passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Hospital in Toronto. Predeceased by her parents James Marshal Woolner and Betty Ann Woolner. Survived by daughter Marta and siblings Beth (Wim), John and Ward (Katharine). As a lawyer, Susan will be remembered for her selflessness and dedication to her clients. One of her favourite pastimes was camping in Algonquin Park and on the shores of Lake Superior, often with her daughter Marta and brother John. As per Susan's wishes, there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Artful Dodger Pub, 10 Isabella Street, Toronto. For those who wish to make a donation in her name, Susan has requested that they be directed to the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019