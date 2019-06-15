TUCK, SUSAN KATHLEEN 72, of Markham, ON, left us on May 15, 2019. Passing away suddenly in her sleep at the home of close family friends while on a 7 week extended trip to England to visit son Michael. Daughter of Jack and Faith Polly, she is survived by loving husband Wilf, son Michael, and step-sons Colin and James. Susan worked as an Office Administrator at the St. Patrick's Parish Church for 15 years and enjoyed volunteering with the church choirs and the hospital into retirement. England, where she was born just after the war, always held a special place in her heart and she would constantly make trips back to see family and friends. She loved travelling, photography, nature, animals, and even the odd glass of wine. She will be dearly missed by family, friends and colleagues. Funeral services to be held Friday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Parish Church, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B6, 905-294-5955, followed by a reception. Donations in Susan's memory to the St. Patrick's Parish Building Fund, or the ShareLife Foundation are welcomed.

