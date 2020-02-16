Home

Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM



SUSAN KENDALL

SUSAN KENDALL Obituary
KENDALL, SUSAN 1959 - 2020 After a determined and courageous battle, it is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Susan Kendall. Cherished daughter of Reisa Kendall and the late Larry Kendall. Loving mother of Leslie and Oren Hacker. Sister and sister-in-law of Mitch and Nicole Kendall, and the late Howard Kendall. Adored aunt of Lauren Kendall and Kyle Pedvis, and Matthew Kendall. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Petrecca of the Montreal Neurological Institute and Dr. Russel Goldman of the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. Funeral at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue W., (three lights west of Dufferin) on Sunday, February 16th at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Beth David B'nai Israel Beth Am Synagogue section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 45 Lynnhaven Road, Toronto. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to Dr. Kevin Petrecca's Brain Tumor Research at The Montreal Neurological Institute, 514-398-1958.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020
