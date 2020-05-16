SUSAN MARCELLA CROMBIE
CROMBIE, SUSAN MARCELLA March 10, 1952 - May 8, 2020 A lifetime resident of Toronto and former long-term employee of Veterans Affairs Canada, Susan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68. The eldest daughter of the late Marcella Verwey, she will be lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law Joan (brother Gregory d. 2013), brother Thomas (Rebecca), sister Lynn (Larry), nephews and nieces, Nicole, Scott, Ryan, Kristy, Reid, Bryden and Avery, their partners and children, and her cousins. Susan will also always hold a special place in her Aunt Helen's heart. She was a cancer survivor who loved life. She cherished family relationships and, while short-lived, embraced retirement. She liked to have a good time with her partners in crime, you know who you are! She had struggles in life but dealt with them with grace, dignity and humour. So raise a glass of wine in memory or as Sue might say, why not a couple? A private service is planned. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To express condolences to the family please visit www.pauloconnor.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
