HOWZE, SUSAN MARIE (nee BOILEAU) May 3, 1940 - December 11, 2019 Passed way with family by her side. Predeceased by son Tim and recently predeceased by husband of 59 years Ron (October 2019). Survived by children Kelly (Glenn), Tracy (Tom), Jody, Wendy (Ian) and Terry. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Jordan, Katie, Hannah and Maddie. Dual Celebration of Life for Ron and Sue to be held at Elgin Mills Funeral Centre on Thursday, December 19th, 5 to 8 p.m. Please visit mountpleasantgroup.com for details.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019