Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

HURN, Susan Marie February 24, 1953 – December 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with her family, friends and Clergy by her side on Monday, December 23rd, at the age of 66. Much loved by her sisters Nancy and Deborah. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Boomhour (deceased February 2005). Daughter of the late Walter (deceased January 2006) and Norma (nee Johnston) (deceased April 2010). Susan will be sadly missed by her family: Aunt Gwen and cousins Laura, Ray, Isla, Leanne, Andrew, Joey, Diane, Joe, Joan and Barb; Carol, David, John and Cathy; and will be especially missed by her step-family Michael, Tracey and grandson Travis Boomhour. A Dental Hygienist at Hibberd Orthodontics for 27 years, an active member of St. Matthew's Anglican Church, a Brampton Curler for many years and Susan was also a 5-year member of the New Horizons Band. Susan enjoyed singing, playing her flute, yoga, gardening and walking her dog, Lady Bug. Susan will be remembered for her love of life, sports, music and laughter by her many friends, co-workers and family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter, Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling), on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at St. Matthews Anglican Church, 3962 Bloor Street West, Etobicoke, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Brampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations of remembrance may be made to St. Matthew's Anglican Church or to the Brampton Ontario Speed Skating (BOSS) Club. Online condolences may be made through



