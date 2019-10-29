BERRY, SUSAN MARY April 28, 1942 - October 25, 2019 It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Susan at the age of 77. Loving wife of 47 years to the late Harold. Beloved mother of Laura. Special sister of John McLachlan. Susan's energy, beauty, and smile could light up a room and she will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Graveside service reserved for close family and friends will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Glen Oaks Cemetery, Oakville at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1 – 4 p.m. at The Waterside Inn, 15 Stavebank Rd. S., Mississauga. All are welcome. For those who wish, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Parkinson Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019