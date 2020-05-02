REMENYI-PRENTICE, SUSAN Susan Remenyi-Prentice, Harpist and Teacher, passed away peacefully at the Cedarvale Nursing Home in Toronto at age 92. Born in Budapest, Susan began studying the harp at age 10 and obtained her artist diploma from the Franz Liszt Academy in 1950. Upon arriving in Canada as a refugee following the 1956 Hungarian freedom revolt, Susan resumed her career as harpist playing with numerous orchestras and chamber groups and as a soloist. She lived for some years in Caracas, Venezuela and concertized widely throughout Central and South America. In 1973, she returned to Toronto and joined the teaching staff of the Royal Conservatory. For 11 years, Susan served as President of the Toronto chapter of the American Harp Society and was the recipient of numerous honours. Predeceased by husband Thomas S. Prentice, she is sadly missed by her brother Michael and Rosa Remenyi, niece Christina and Greg Denny, nephew Mike Jr. and Deanna Remenyi. Due to current quarantine restrictions, a private interment will be held, with a Celebration of Life planned in due course. She is now truly the harpist-angel she aspired to be through her life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store