ROBINSON, SUSAN July 23, 1950 - January 29, 2020 Passed away suddenly at the Michael Garron Hospital. Susan is survived by her children Mark (Kim), Shannon and Casey (Charlene), grandchildren Patrick Douglas, Carol-Ann, Patrick, Shamus, Danica and Jonas and great-grandchildren Zachary, Alexis and Mason. Sister of Patrick, Linda, Robert, Janet and the late Judy. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 3rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair). Service in the Chapel will follow at 1 p.m. Cremation. A celebration to follow at Legion Branch #1, 243 Coxwell Ave., at 4 p.m. She will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
