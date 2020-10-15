1/1
SUSAN SCOTT MacISAAC
MacISAAC, SUSAN SCOTT (nee NIXON) Peacefully, in the early hours of Monday, October 12, 2020, after a long illness. Survived by children, Stephen, Amanda (Malcolm Carr), our very special Graham and grandson, Grant, the backbone of our family these last months. Also survived by brothers, Peter (Laurie) and Jody; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Gary Black) and Patrick (Anastacia), Addison and Mitchell; and by our beloved Sharon (nee Kemp) and Ray Morrison. Predeceased by our much-missed father and Grant's Père, Richard (Rick) MacKenzie (1999), and our grandparents, Jose and Natalie Nixon. A daughter of Montreal with a deep love of the Rolling Stones, Susan fondly remembered summers at the family cottage on Lac Charlebois, teenage years at Westmount High School, and the delights of Expo '67. Susan combined a passion for health and wellness with her vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, first building a successful consultancy, then serving as Executive Director of Family Service Ontario, which she described as her dream job. Susan worked tirelessly to advance the important work of her members, deeply committed to mental health, addictions and violence against women advocacy. Susan was a formidable advocate for Graham and people with intellectual disabilities, as well as for the best possible care for Rick upon a devastating cancer recurrence. Our Mum and Grant's Noni was the centre of our family, loving us fiercely every day. Unapologetically independent and unwaveringly loyal, Mum had a resolute strength and became our sole anchor after Dad passed away much too soon. She required each of us to promise to work toward our goals, even a few short days ago. We feel such tremendous gratitude to Mum's wide circle of friends for their steadfast and generous support throughout her life, and particularly in the last few months. At this time, we are remembering Susan as our Mum and Noni, sister, aunt, cousin and beloved friend from our homes in Canada and abroad. Our family appreciates donations in Susan's name to mental health and addictions or violence against women organizations delivering services directly to those who need them most in your own communities. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
