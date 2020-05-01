CURRY, SUSAN VIOLET Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in the company of her partner of 38 years, Calum Gillespie, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. Susan was born in Toronto on June 26, 1951. Predeceased by her mother, Violet, in 1982, by older brother, James Allan, in 2002, and by her father, George Alexander, in 2015. Dear sister to Robert (Diana), dear sister-in-law to Karen Curry, and Marilyn Griffin (Peter), and treasured aunt to Cindy McIntosh (Mike), Laurie Copithorne (Peter), Kenneth (Katherine), and Jonathan. Beloved great-aunt to Kevin (deceased 2016), Brett (Kali and their daughter, Maicie), Steven (Evelyn), Alexandra, Samantha, Christopher, and Madelyn. A special thanks to extended family and friends for their unwavering support, and the staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Central LHIN for their compassion and care. Funeral service with take place at R.S. Kane Funeral Home on May 1st, followed by cremation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in memory of Susan would be appreciated.





